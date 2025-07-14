Kannauj, July 14: Two labourers lost their lives and another was injured after the roof of an under-construction house collapsed in the Kotwali police station area of Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh police said. According to Circle Officer (CO) Sadar Kannauj, Abhishek Pratap, the house was undergoing renovation when the incident occurred on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Shyamjeet and Gyanendra. A third labourer, Tillu, sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

"On July 13 in the evening, we received information that a house in the Kotwali Police Station area was being renovated. The roof of the under-construction house collapsed. Two labourers identified as Shyamjeet and Gyanendra died in the incident, and one injured labourer, identified as Tillu, was taken to the hospital," CO Pratap said in a video statement. "Legal proceedings in the matter are underway," he added.

In another incident, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested a man in Varanasi for allegedly posing as an Army officer and duping over 25 women by creating fake matrimonial profiles. The accused defrauded these women of Rs 40 lakh and had been cheating them for the past six years, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Saravanan Thangamani.

The accused, Dayali Uppal, is a resident of the NTPC Police Station, District Pedapalli, Telangana."Today in Thana, Chitaipur Commissionerate Varanasi, we arrested one suspected person named Dayali Upaliya, who is a resident of NTPC police station, District Pedapalli, Telangana. We found out that he had cheated almost 25 plus women by creating fake matrimonial profiles and has defrauded these women to the tune of Rs 40 lakhs so far, and he has been doing it for the last six years," Thangamani told ANI.

"We recovered army uniforms from him. He also has in his custody fake name plates in the names of Major Amit and Major Joseph. In addition to this, we also obtained a few fake ID cards from central police organisations, including the National Investigation Agency, the Territorial Army, and the Jammu & Kashmir Police," he further said. The police also recovered printing papers that are used for creating these fake ID cards.

