Bhubaneswar/Rourkela, Feb 3 (PTI) The Odisha government on Wednesday assured all necessary support to the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and urged the CPSU to undertake more corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities in the state.

The state government's assurance was given by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik when SAIL's newly appointed Chairperson Soma Mandal met him this evening.

"During the discussion, the chief minister emphasised on more CSR activities by SAIL in Rourkela and Sundergarh district," an official said, adding that Patnaik also assured all necessary support to SAIL in Odisha.

During the discussion, the SAIL chairperson briefed the chief minister about the CPSU's activities in Odisha.

Earlier, while interacting with the senior officials of SAIL at its Rourkela Steel Plant, Mondal said continuous improvements in all areas has led to the splendid performance of RSP and made it different from others.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including RSP CEO Dipak Chattaraj, and others. Some officials also joined the meeting through virtual mode. The SAIL chief had reached Rourkela on a two-day visit on February 2.

"RSP has set benchmarks to emulate. Let's sustain the momentum and continue our upward growth trajectory", Mondal said while elaborating about the priorities of the company and focused on key areas to further improve.

RSP has the true potential to lead and set examples for others. The leadership, commitment and perseverance of team RSP gives me the confidence that it will bring more glory to the company in the future, she said.

