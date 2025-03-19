Samba/Jammu, Mar 19 (PTI) Police on Wednesday recovered an old mortar shell in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

Locals spotted an old live mortar shell in the fields of Sarore village and subsequently informed the police, they said.

A police team rushed to the spot and safely secured the mortar shell.

Subsequently, a bomb disposal squad reached the scene and carefully defused it.

Police officials said the mortar shell appeared to be old. Investigations are underway to determine how it ended up there, they added.

Security agencies are also conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, they said.

