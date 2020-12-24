Sambhal (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) Police here has arrested a youth for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video that surfaced on social media.

Rohit was arrested on the complaint of one Pratap Singh, who alleged that he made indecent remarks against the PM, Circle Officer K K Saroj said.

The complainant also handed over the video clip of the accused, in which he made the comments, he said.

The FIR in this regard has been registered at the Rajpura police station, he said.

