Sambhal, Mar 18 (PTI) The painting work at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal entered its third day on Tuesday, with the deadline set by the Allahabad High Court expiring on Wednesday.

The whitewashing of the outer wall of the Shahi Jama Masjid began on Sunday morning under the supervision of the ASI in line with a high court order, an advocate of the mosque committee said. The Mughal-era mosque here has been at the centre of a major row after a petition claimed that it was the site of an ancient Hindu temple.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Rajya Sabha MP and Renowned Composer Ilaiyaraaja, Hails Him for Presenting Western Classical Symphony 'Valiant' in London (See Pics).

The mosque's president, Zafar Ali, expressed the hope that the work would be completed by the deadline. He hinted that if needed, they would request an extension of one or two days from the court.

Speaking to reporters, Ali stated, "We are hopeful that the work will be completed by tomorrow. However, if there is any delay, we will appeal to the Hon'ble court for additional time."

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Major Security Lapse at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Reasi as Woman Enters Shrine With Pistol, Arrested.

He attributed the minor delays to the Holi holidays and preparations for Friday prayers.

The ongoing work including painting and decoration is being carried out under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Authorities are closely monitoring the progress to ensure compliance with the court's directive.

The Sambhal district has been tense since riots broke out on November 24 last year during protests against a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid. Four people were killed and several others, including police personnel, were injured in the clashes.

While hearing objections raised by the Shahi Jama Masjid Management Committee against the ASI survey report, the Allahabad High Court had on March 12 directed the ASI to undertake and complete the whitewashing of the mosque's outer wall within a week. The mosque committee had also sought permission for whitewashing, additional lighting and installation of decorative lights outside the disputed structure.

Following the high court order, an ASI team carried out measurements and assessments on March 13.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)