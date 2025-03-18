New Delhi, March 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met renowned composer Ilaiyaraaja, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, and said he made history by presenting his first-ever Western classical symphony, Valiant, in London a few days ago.

Modi said in a post on X, "Delighted to meet Rajya Sabha MP Thiru Ilaiyaraaja ji, a musical titan whose genius has a monumental impact on our music and culture. He is a trailblazer in every sense and he made history yet again by presenting his first-ever Western classical symphony, Valiant, in London a few days ago."

PM Modi Meets Ilaiyaraaja

Delighted to meet Rajya Sabha MP Thiru Ilaiyaraaja Ji, a musical titan whose genius has a monumental impact on our music and culture. He is a trailblazer in every sense and he made history yet again by presenting his first-ever Western classical symphony, Valiant, in London a… pic.twitter.com/u2WARcbrQD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2025

Modi noted that his performance was accompanied by the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. This momentous feat marks yet another chapter in his unparalleled musical journey -- one that continues to redefine excellence on a global scale, he added.