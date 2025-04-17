New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Renowned Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on Thursday.

Earlier on April 5, Sudarsan Pattnaik was awarded "The Fred Darrington" in the United Kingdom for his contributions to the art form.

Also Read | Why No FIR in Burnt Cash Discovery at Justice Yashwant Varma's House Case, Questions Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The first British Sand Master Award was presented during the Sandworld 2025 International Sand Art Festival held in Weymouth.

To mark the occasion, Pattnaik created a 10-foot-high sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha with the message "World Peace."

Also Read | Naveen Patnaik Files Nomination Paper for BJD President's Post, Set To Be Elected for 9th Term.

The award and medal were presented to Pattnaik by the Mayor of Weymouth, Jon Orell. Director of Sandworld, Mark Andersen, and co-founder David Hicks, were also present at the ceremony. Naorem J Singh, Minister (TNC and Culture) at the Indian High Commission in London, attended the event as well.

Pattnaik has participated in over 65 international sand sculpture championships and festivals worldwide, earning numerous accolades for his work.

Pattnaik is also a Padma Shri awardee, India's 4th highest civilian award. He runs a sand art school at Puri Beach in Odisha.

The Odisha sand artist has created awareness through his art on various social issues such as HIV, AIDS, global warming, stopping terrorism, reducing plastic pollution, COVID-19, and environment conservation, among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)