Mathura (UP), Jun 18 (PTI) A police patrolling team monitoring illegal sand mining activities were allegedly attacked by suspected mining mafia in the Baldev area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

Three police constables were injured in the attack. Of the eight accused named in the case, two have been arrested, they said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the law.

Baldev SHO Sanjay Tyagi said a mobile police team was patrolling the area on Friday evening to monitor illegal mining activities. When they tried to stop a sand-laden tractor-trolley near the Nagla Lekha village, the driver crashed the vehicle into a motorcycle and fled.

When the police team gave chase to the driver, identified as Jaiveer Singh, it was attacked by him, Subhash, Prempal, Ompal, Pratap, Harichand and another man, Tyagi said.

Constables Abhishek, Vishal and Mohit were injured in the attack following which additional personnel were called to the spot, he said.

Harichand and Pratap were arrested shortly after the incident while the others are absconding, the police said.

