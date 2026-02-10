Mathura, February 10: Five members of a family were found dead in a village under the Mahavan police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district, police officials said on Tuesday. Police suspect that this could be a case of mass suicide. The deceased include a man, his wife, and their three children. The incident came to light after villagers grew suspicious when the family did not come out of their room for a long time in the morning. Neighbours peeped inside through a window and were shocked to see the family lying motionless, following which the police were informed.

On reaching the spot, police found glasses of milk lying near the bodies, raising suspicion that a poisonous substance may have been mixed with the milk. A forensic team was called to the scene, and evidence was collected. Mahavan Circle Officer Shweta Verma said that a video has been recovered from the house, which indicates that the family took the extreme step on their own. "Prima facie, it appears that the man first killed his wife and children and then ended his own life. There is no indication of involvement of any third party at this stage," she said, adding that all aspects of the case are being thoroughly investigated. Bihar Mass Suicide Case: 4 Teen Girls Die by Suicide After Being Scolded for Mingling With Boys in Aurangabad.

Police officials said the bodies were found unconscious inside the house and were declared dead after medical examination. While initial suspicion points to consumption of poisonous substances, the exact cause and time of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem reports are received. Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case: Minor Sisters Used Korean Names on Social Media With Massive Following.

All five bodies have been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem. Senior police officers are questioning family members, relatives, and nearby residents to ascertain whether the family was under any financial stress, family tension, or any other pressure. The family’s recent activities and social circumstances are also being looked into. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the village. Police said the full picture will emerge once forensic findings and post-mortem reports are available.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

