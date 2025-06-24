Shillong, Jun 24 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday handed over nearly Rs 40 crore to 26 sports associations for the preparation of teams in the run-up to the 39th National Games to be hosted by the state in 2027.

The cheques were handed over to Team Meghalaya, which includes the Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) and various sports associations.

This amount has been given as a grant-in-aid specifically for preparing athletes for the National Games 2027, which will be hosted in Meghalaya.

"The main purpose of the event was to begin the preparation process by giving sports associations the necessary financial support. What makes this initiative truly unique is that, for the first time in the country, the funds are being given directly to the associations," Sangma said.

This move gives them full freedom to decide how best to use the money based on their individual needs, he said.

"Whether it is for hiring coaches, purchasing equipment, holding training camps, or talent search programs, the associations have the liberty to plan and execute their own strategies", the chief minister said.

He said that this initiative is not just about funding, but also about trust.

Sangma highlighted the government's decision to hand over responsibility directly to the associations, believing that they know best what is required.

He also posed a target to the Meghalaya associations to aim to win at least 50 medals in the National Games 2027.

"Early preparation and investment are key. This programme is part of a long-term vision to improve the sports sector in Meghalaya," Sangma said.

Stating that the National Games should not be treated as a one-time event, but as a journey, he said, "This support is aimed at building a strong and lasting foundation for sports in Meghalaya."

Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri described the day as historic, stating that this level of support and freedom has never been given before to sports associations.

He said that the government is showing its commitment not just through words but through real action.

MSOA Working President John F Kharshiing thanked the government and said that the countdown has begun and the responsibility is now on the associations to deliver results.

The chief minister also handed over Rs 1 lakh assistance from sports to Rifiness Warjri for being the youngest woman from the state to summit Mt Everest at the age of 20.

The chief minister also announced an additional Rs 5 lakh assistance to her from Chief Minister's Special Grant.

