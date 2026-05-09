India News | Sanjay Raut Flags BJP's 'U-turn' on Suvendu Adhikari Amid Bengal Swearing-in

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday raised questions over the BJP's position on Suvendu Adhikari, alleging that the party, which once ran a "major campaign" against him, is now set to make him the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Addressing a press conference, Raut claimed inconsistency in the BJP's stand and referred to past allegations against Adhikari.

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He said, "Suvendu Adhikari will take oath as West Bengal CM. Only a few years ago, the BJP itself ran a major campaign against him, exposing corruption and even showing him on camera taking bribes. Social media was full of posts calling him corrupt, and ED raids followed. Yet today, the same person is going to be the Chief Minister," he alleged.

Raut further added that the political developments highlight contradictions in public narratives built by parties over time, though he stopped short of making any independent legal claims beyond political criticism.

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The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also commented on the evolving political situation in Tamil Nadu, particularly referring to actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which is short of one MLA to form a government.

"Tamil Nadu's politics is very volatile. Rahul Gandhi has spoken openly about it, saying that to stop the NDA government, we must make decisions. I believe gradually the matter will be resolved," said Raut.

Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the West Bengal Legislative Party, is scheduled to take the oath as Chief Minister later in the day as the state witnesses a major political transition.

The announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who served as the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader, after chairing a party meeting in Kolkata a day earlier.

Adhikari had contested from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, defeating outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,000 votes, marking a significant political development in the state.

The BJP has won 207 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, arrived in Kolkata on Friday to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Several senior BJP leaders are expected at the ceremony. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)