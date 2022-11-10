New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday attacked the BJP citing a special court order which said that the arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case was "illegal", and claimed that his bail had exposed the "vendetta politics" of the government.

A special court in Mumbai, while granting bail to Raut in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), had said his arrest was "illegal" and was an instance of "witch-hunt."

Also Read | @narendramodi At the Closing Session of the Summit, President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Raut had stepped out of jail on Wednesday after the court in Mumbai after his bail.

Reacting to the development, Kharge said, "Special PMLA Court lambasts the Enforcement Directorate for illegal arrest and holds the extreme use of its power to be illegal. Shri Sanjay Raut's bail order exposes the vendetta politics of the BJP Govt."

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Former MLA Kantilal Amrutiya, Who Jumped Into River and Saved People During Morbi Tragedy, Gets BJP Ticket.

He said "BJP has used every opportunity to target opposition leaders."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)