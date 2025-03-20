Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday criticised the registration of an FIR against former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), calling it an attempt by the central government to harass AAP leaders.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "This is a baseless and false case which is being prepared again against Satyendar Jain. The central government is always trying to harass AAP. This is also another attempt by them and nothing else."

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar also dismissed the allegations, calling them a "desperate attempt" by the BJP and urged the party to focus on taking action against economic offenders who have fled the country.

The ACB has registered a case against Jain in connection with alleged corruption and bribery related to the Rs 571 crore CCTV project for the national capital.

According to Madhur Verma, Joint Commissioner of Police and Head of ACB, liquidated damages worth Rs 16 crore were allegedly waived in exchange for a Rs seven crore bribe.

The FIR was filed against the former Public Works Department (PWD) minister under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, after obtaining approval from the competent authority.

ACB said, "Bribery of Rs 7 crore was allegedly arranged to be paid to Satyendra Jain to waive off the Rs 16 crore penalty for delays in CCTV installation."

Despite previous delays, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) received additional orders for 1.4 lakh more cameras under the project. The bribe was allegedly routed through contractors who benefited from these additional orders.

Officials claimed that the project was executed in a "shoddy manner," with many cameras dysfunctional even at the time of handover. Payments were allegedly inflated to accommodate bribes involving multiple vendors.

The ACB has already questioned a BEL officer, who confirmed the allegations and provided a detailed complaint. Documents from the PWD and BEL are being scrutinised for further evidence. (ANI)

