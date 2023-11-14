Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 14 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday called for community commitment to shape the future of children by building on the vital value system foundation of India's rich heritage. He also stressed the need for climate action to preserve and conserve nature for the future of children.

The Union Minister was attending the All Assam Child Drama Competition which was organised as part of the silver jubilee celebration of Guwahati Sishu Natya Vidyalaya at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Union Minister Sonowal said, "It gives me immense pleasure to be part of this wonderful event to commemorate the silver jubilee celebrations of Guwahati Sishu Natya Vidyalaya. Your noble initiative to champion our children's effort to participate in this drama competition will help our young minds to take the flight of imagination to explore limitless possibilities. In order to foster their delicate but highly imaginative minds, our children must be guided to move ahead on the basis of the foundation set by India's rich heritage with a robust value system. Their minds should be carefully caressed with rational thinking, clarity of thought and cultural ethos so that they can move ahead to unlock opportunities to build a better and brighter tomorrow."

He further said that children were the best asset of today for a stronger nation, with a happier and healthier humanity tomorrow. "This unique platform of Guwahati Sishu Natya Vidyalaya will surely add towards this and give them necessary exposure in creative art to showcase their creativity and talent," he added.

The parents of the 225 children, who were at the event, also interacted with Union Minister Sonowal where the need for climate action was emphasised to preserve and conserve nature for the future of the children.

Sonowal said, "Today, we are standing at the cusp of a major turnaround in human history post-pandemic. We have an opportunity as we have realised the urgent need for climate action to conserve and preserve nature for the future of the children. I urge all the parents to instil the intent among their children to this end. Only, with the commitment of the parent's community, we can make positive turnarounds and help our children to make a beautiful tomorrow. Beyond climate, it is also important that the children are equipped to deal with the complexities of the modern world. This can be done with the help of a healthy body, mind and soul, the greatest wealth of any individual."

He further said that rich traditions in Ayurveda and Yoga provided wonderful platforms to earn a healthy body and make them spiritually empowered to develop self-consciousness.

"The government of India is doing many programmes to create awareness in this regard. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have been able to create a value proposition for Yoga for the youth to embrace and accept. It is imperative that we provide this wonder of India's rich heritage to the children so that they can move ahead towards a healthier and happier future," he added.

The event was also attended by senior officials of Guwahati Sishu Natya Vidyalaya, namely, Dilip Bora, Chief Advisor; Bandita Phukan, Additional Advisor; Hrishikesh Goswami, President as well as Hitesh Baruah, Vice President among other well-wishers of the institution. (ANI)

