Mumbai, November 14: The four-day long Chhath Pooja festival starting from November 17 shall be celebrated in at least 82 locations in Mumbai for which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is making elaborate preparations, officials said here on Tuesday.

The four-day ceremonies include holy bathing, fasting and water abstinence, standing in the water to offer prasad and araghya to the rising and setting sun which will attract lakhs of people. Chhath Puja 2023: Delhi High Court Refuses to Entertain Plea to Allow Pooja Celebration at Yamuna River.

The BMC has made plans to clean up and fumigate the proposed 82 venues at least two days in advance, install floodlights and make other arrangements at all locations, including some of the beachs dotting the shores and lakes in the city.

Wherever required, the BMC will set up artificial ponds for the festival poojas, and keep ready ambulances with medical services to tackle any emergencies. Changing rooms, drinking water facilities, portable toilets, tables for the pooja ceremonies shall also be arranged by the civic authorities as necessary for all the locations. Meanwhile, thousands of people have started leaving from Mumbai to their native places in different north Indian states for the Chhath Pooja festivities. Chhath Puja 2023 Schedule With Dates: From Nahay Khay & Kharna to Sandhya Arghya & Usha Arghya, Know Significance & Shubh Muhurat of All the Rituals Performed.

The Western Railway (WR) is running 36 Diwali and Chhath Pooja special trains which will make 1,262 trips, while the Central Railway is operating 14 special services which are scheduled to make 100 trips during the season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2023 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).