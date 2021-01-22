Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 22 (ANI): Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala tested positive for COVID-19 in an RT-PCR test, said Victoria Hospital Bengaluru on Thursday.

"Primary contacts will be isolated for three days and a three-day test will be done on them. We have followed all the SOPs while dealing with her. Yesterday only we defined it as a Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) case," said Dr Manoj Kumar, Dean-cum-Director, Bowring and Lady Curzon medical college and research institute.

The close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was earlier admitted to Lady Curzon Hospital after complaints of fever and later she was shifted to Victoria Hospital Bengaluru on Thursday.

Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday said that her health was stable.

"I have reliable information that Sasikala's health is stable and the doctors are looking after her. She is being monitored properly. She needs oxygen due to some secondary infections. Doctors are still deciding on whether CT scans are required or not," Dhinakaran told ANl.

The 63-year-old leader was a close associate of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, late Jayalalitha. She has been serving a sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crore belonging to the former AIADMK leader under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act.

Following her being sent to prison, a controversy had broken out after a committee report alleged that Sasikala had been receiving special treatment inside the prison. (ANI)

