Satara (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): The Satara police have arrested Prashant Bankar, one of the two accused in the suicide case of a woman doctor in Phaltan taluka. Satara Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Doshi stated that Bankar will be produced in court today.

Speaking to reporters, SP Doshi said, "Police arrested Prashant Bankar, one of the two accused in the suicide case of a woman doctor in Phaltan taluka. He will be produced in court today. The other accused, Police Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne, is still absconding, and a search is underway to nab him."

Earlier, speaking on the case, SP Doshi said, "A woman doctor committed suicide. A note was found written on her palm naming two people, including a police official. A case has been registered against them under charges of rape and abetment to suicide. The accused PSI has been suspended from duty. Our teams are trying to locate the two accused. A thorough probe and stringent action will be taken."

Officials said that the woman doctor died by suicide in Satara on Friday, leaving a note written on her hand that named a police official and two others.

The victim's cousin alleged that the doctor had been facing political pressure related to her work. "There was a lot of police and political pressure on her to make wrong mortem reports. She tried to complain about it. My sister should get justice," the cousin told ANI.

Another cousin demanded strict punishment for those involved. "The accused should get the strictest of punishment," he said.

In addition, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has condemned the death of Dr Sampada Mundhe at Phaltan in Maharashtra and has called for an immediate and transparent investigation into the incident.

According to a statement issued by FAIMA, "India expresses deep anguish and grave concern over the tragic death of Dr. Sampada Mundhe, a young and dedicated government medical officer serving at Sub-District Hospital, Phaltan (District Satara, Maharashtra). Her untimely demise has deeply shaken the entire medical fraternity across the nation." (ANI)

