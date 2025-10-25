New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the passing away of veteran actor Satish Shah and said the late actor will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment.

In an X post, PM Modi said Satish Shah's "effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives".

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment. His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he said.

Tributes poured in from the film fraternity and admirers of Satish Shah.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mr Satish Shah, celebrated actor, revered mentor, and distinguished FTII alumnus, who also served as a member of FTII's Governing Council and FTII Society. His artistry transcended generations, and his continued engagement with FTII reflected his commitment to nurturing the craft of cinema," FTII said in a post on X.

Bollywood director Karan Johar paid his tributes to Satish Shah.

He wrote "Om Shanti (1951-2025)" accompanied by the folding hands emoji.

Choreographer and director Farah Khan, who worked with Satish Shah in the superhit film 'Mai Hoona Na', recalled her experience working with the actor.

"Rest in peace. Dearest Satish, you were a joy to know and work with. Will miss u sending me memes and jokes every day."

Comedy legend Johny Lever paid tributes to Satish Shah by recalling the actor's memorable contributions to the television and film industry.

Madhur Bhandarkar, Sunny Deol, Shefali Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Genelia Deshmukh, and Ameesha Patel were among those who paid their tributes. Satish Shah passed away on Saturday due to a case of "septic shock". He was 74. (ANI)

