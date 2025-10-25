Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of veteran actor Satish Shah. In a heartfelt message, PM Modi expressed his deep sadness over the loss of the beloved actor, describing him as “a true legend of Indian entertainment.” Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment. His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti." The 74-year-old actor, popular for his roles in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', and 'Main Hoon Na', had been battling kidney-related complications and had recently undergone a transplant. Satish Shah Dies: ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ Icon Passes Away at 74 in Mumbai, Confirms Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit.

PM Narendra Modi Mourns Satish Shah's Demise

Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment. His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2025

