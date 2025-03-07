Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasised the importance of saturation in policies, ensuring that everyone benefits, rather than just a select few.

He believes that when the government directly reaches out to the people, providing them with the benefits they deserve, it leads to satisfaction among the citizens

Also Read | Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Mukhtar Ansari's Son Abbas Ansari in UP Gangsters Act Case, Imposes Certain Conditions.

Launching the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign and reaffirming the central government's commitment to ensuring food and nutrition security for every citizen, particularly the underprivileged, he said, " The saturation in policies ensures that there will be no appeasement but satisfaction among the people."

He also took a dig at the opposition, referring to them as "thugs" who won't succeed in their attempts to mislead the people. He emphasised that when everyone is satisfied with the government's policies, there will be no room for negativity and misinformation.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 7th Roza of Ramzan on March 08 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

"When the government reaches the doorstep of the beneficiaries, how will anyone be left and why will anyone be unhappy, and if none will be left, 'thugs' won't succeed...," said PM Modi.

PM Modi's statement highlights his vision for a more inclusive and equitable society, where everyone has access to the benefits and services they need. By reaching out to the people directly, the government aims to eliminate the middlemen and ensure that the benefits reach the intended beneficiaries.

PM Modi highlighted Surat's role as a leading city in Gujarat and the nation, now advancing in providing essential food and nutrition to the poor and said, "Surat is a leading city of Gujarat and the country in many matters. Surat is moving ahead in providing food and nutrition security to the poor and the needy. The food security and saturation campaign launched here today will become an inspiration for other districts as well."

The administration has identified over 2.5 lakh beneficiaries, including elderly citizens, widows, and specially-abled individuals, who will receive free rations and nutritious food.

"With this saturation approach, the administration here has identified more than 2.5 lakh beneficiaries, which includes a large number of elderly, widows and the specially abled. With this, all of our new family members will receive free ration, and nutritious food and here I congratulate all the beneficiaries," said PM Modi.

PM Modi said, "There is a well-known saying, 'Roti, Kapda, Makan,' emphasising that food (roti) is essential. When a poor person experiences hunger, the pain they feel is something I do not need to learn from books--I can understand it myself. That is why, over the past years, our government has prioritised ensuring food security for the needy."

The government has prioritiSed food security, recalling the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic and the launch of the Garib Kalyan Yojana.

"Today, I am satisfied that our government stands as a true companion to the poor. During the COVID pandemic, when India needed significant support, the Garib Kalyan Yojana was launched to ensure that the poor received proper food. It is the world's largest scheme of its kind," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi noted that the central government is spending over Rs 2 lakh crore to ensure food security.

He added, "I am also pleased that the Gujarat government has expanded this initiative. Today, the central government is spending over Rs 2 lakh crore to ensure that the stove in the poor person's house keeps burning."

He also highlighted initiatives like the PM Poshan Scheme, Saksham Anganwadi program, and PM Matru Vandana Yojana, which provide nutritious meals, healthcare, and financial assistance to vulnerable populations.

"Nutritious food has a big role in India's journey towards development. We aim to provide adequate nutrition to every family in the country so that the country can be free from major problems like malnutrition and anaemia. Under the PM Poshan scheme, nearly 12 crore schoolchildren are receiving nutritious meals. Additionally, the Saksham Aanganwadi programme is ensuring the well-being of young children, mothers, and pregnant women. Under the PM Matru Vandana Yojana, pregnant women are also being provided with financial assistance worth thousands of rupees to support their nutritional needs," said PM Modi.PM Modi further pointed out that major global organizations recognize the impact of India's flagship initiatives, such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Har Ghar Jal Abhiyan, in reducing diseases and improving overall public health.

He reiterated that the government remains committed to ensuring food security and nutrition for all, laying the foundation for a healthier and stronger India.

"Today, some of the biggest organisations around the world acknowledge that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has helped reduce diseases in villages. The Har Ghar Jal Abhiyan, which ensures access to clean water, has also played a crucial role in decreasing illnesses," said PM Modi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)