Mumbai, March 07: Ramadan 2025 is ongoing and Indian Muslims will observe their 7th Roza on March 08. Adult and healthy Muslims are obligated to follow strict fasting rules during Ramadan, also knwon as Ramzan. They must abstain from food and drink thorughout the day after having pre-dawn Sehri or Suhoor. The fast or Roza ends at the time of sunset with Iftar meal. Scroll down to know Sehri time and Iftar time for 7th Roza on March 08 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other Indian cities.

Muslims begin their fast with Sehri, consumed early in the morning prior to the Fajar prayer which is performed before the sunrise. After Sehri, they do not eat or drink anything until the sunset. They end their fast with Iftar, which is an evening meal and consumed when the Azan (call to prayer) of the Maghrib prayer begins. The Azan of Maghrib prayer commences as soon as the sun goes down. Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 08 (7th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:39 AM

Iftar Time 6:47 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 08 (7th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:20 AM

Iftar Time 6:28 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 08 (7th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:05 AM

Iftar Time 6:13 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 08 (7th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:37 AM

Iftar Time 5:44 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 08 (7th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:26 AM

Iftar Time 6:33 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Pune on March 08 (7th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:35 AM

Iftar Time 6:46 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on March 08 (7th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:21 AM

Iftar Time 6:34 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 08 (7th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:10 AM

Iftar Time 6:20 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on March 08 (7th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:26 AM

Iftar Time 6:35 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bhopal on March 08 (7th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:20 AM

Iftar Time 6:30 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 08 (7th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:27 AM

Iftar Time 6:40 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Patna on March 08 (7th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:49 AM

Iftar Time 5:56 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Guwahati on March 08 (7th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:22 AM

Iftar Time 5:30 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kochi on March 08 (7th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:26 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ahmedabad on March 08 (7th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:40 AM

Iftar Time 6:47 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Noida on March 08 (7th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:19 AM

Iftar Time 6:27 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Gurugram on March 08 (7th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:21 AM

Iftar Time 6:29 PM

One of the five pillars in Islam, Ramzan fasting is mandatory for all Muslims to help them learn self-discipline and self-restraint. The exception is only for those who are sick, travelling, having their menstrual cycle, pregnant, diabetic or elderly. Such people are allowed to make up for the missed days later. Ramadan 2025 Dos and Don'ts: What Are 5 Things Not Allowed in Ramadan? Everything To Know for a Fulfilling Roza Fasting Experience.

According to Islamic beliefs, the holy Quran was revealed to prophet Muhammad during the Ramadan month. Therefore, Muslims worldwide revere Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, as a sacred time for fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. After Ramadan, Shawwal month commences. Muslims celebrate Eid, also known as Eid Ul Fitr and Eid al-Fitr, on the first day of Shawwal. Eid is one of the two major festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

