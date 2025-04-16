New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium on Wednesday approved the proposal for appointment of two judicial officers as judges of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The decision was taken by the collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna in a meeting held on Wednesday.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, April 16, 2025: Gold Soars INR 1,650 To Hit All-Time High of INR 98,100 per 10 Grams, Silver Jumps INR 1,900 Amid US-China Trade War.

"The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on April 16, 2025 has approved the proposal for appointment of the following judicial officers as judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh: (i) Sanjay Parihar, and (ii) Shahzad Azeem," said a statement uploaded on the apex court website.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)