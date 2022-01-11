New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of a plea seeking removal of blockade on the national capital's borders noting that the protesting farmers have already cleared the roads and the issue "does not survive for consideration".

When the matter came for hearing, a bench of justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh asked the petitioner, "Now you are free, wherever you are going, no problem."

In her plea, Noida resident Monicca Agrawaal said during the blockade, people faced hardships at the UP Gate on Delhi border and it took her over two hours to reach Delhi compared to 20 minutes earlier.

She thanked the court for hearing the issue and requested it to pass directions so that this does not happen in future and she is not forced to come to the court again.

The bench, however, did not pass any direction and disposed of the plea saying the issue does not survive for consideration.

The farmers protested at Delhi borders for more than a year and vacated the border sites following the repeal of the three farm laws and the government conceding to its other demands.

During previous hearings, the apex court had said that farmers have the right to agitate but they cannot block roads indefinitely.

It had also wondered how can highways be blocked perpetually and said it is the executive's duty to implement the law laid down by the court.

