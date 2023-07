New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on Friday administered the oath of office to Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Venkatanarayana Bhatti as judges of the Supreme Court.

With the swearing-in of Justices Bhuyan and Bhatti, the working strength of judges in the apex court has risen to 32 against the sanctioned strength of 34, including the CJI.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Thrashed, Stabbed and Thrown in Dahisar River by Drug Peddlers for Objecting to Drugs Supplied to His Son.

The CJI administered the oath of office to the two new judges in a swearing-in ceremony held at the apex court's auditorium.

The central government had cleared the names of Justice Bhuyan, who was the chief justice of the Telangana High Court, and Justice Bhatti, his counterpart in Kerala, for elevation to the top court on July 12.

Also Read | Snake Attack in Uttar Pradesh: 25 People Die After Being Bitten by Reptiles in UP Due to Waterlogging in Several Areas.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had announced the elevation of the two judges on Wednesday.

The apex court collegium headed by the CJI had on July 5 recommended their appointment as judges of the apex court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)