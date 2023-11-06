New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court of India on Monday listed the matter on Friday, November 10 hearing on the Punjab government's plea against the governor for delaying granting assent to bills.

During the hearing, the court questioned why such matters reached the top court and remarked that they should be dealt with by the government and the governor.

Also Read | Infosys Hiring! Indian IT Firm Plans to Hire 500 Employees After Opening Centre in Bulgaria To Expand Operations in Europe.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and also comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra listed the matter on Friday and asked for the status of the pending bills.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta apprised the top court that the Punjab governor has taken action and an updated status report on the status of the pending bills will be filed soon.

Also Read | Snake Bites Drunk Man in Uttar Pradesh: 22-Year-Old Dies in Deoria After Being Bitten by Snake While Making Video.

The court also was apprised the two bills have been cleared by the governor out of the seven pending bills.

Senior Advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the Punjab Government, said that the speaker has simply reconvened the Vidhan Sabha. He said that the governor is keeping seven bills passed by the entire Vidhan Sabha.

The court also noted that a delay in granting assets happened in another state too. The court asked why the party had to come to the Supreme Court on such issues. The court asked why parties should be required to move to the Supreme Court. These matters were sorted out by the governor and government, the court remarked.

The court commented that whenever the matter comes to the Supreme Court then the governor starts acting, which shouldn't be happening.

The court opined that there should be a little bit of soul-searching from the government and the governor.

The court was hearing the Punjab Government petition relating to the governor delaying the clearance of the bills passed by the state government.

The Punjab Government has stated that as many as seven bills including fiscal bills were passed by Vidhan Sabha and submitted to the governor. The state government said that the bills have not been dealt with by the Governor in the manner required by Article 200 of the constitution. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)