New Delhi, November 6: Indian multinational IT company Infosys is expanding its operations in Europe to offer next-generation technologies like Artificial Intelligence and automation. According to reports, the IT major Infosys has announced to expand its operations with a new proximity centre in Sofia and Bulgaria. As per the reports, Infosys set to hire new 500 employees in four years and introduce new technology in Europe.

According to reports, Infosys on Friday announced its new proximity centre in Bulgaria as a part of its ongoing expansion in Europe. With the unique operations in Europe, the Indian IT service company is expected to bring new deals from corporates and governments. Over four years, the company plans the new 500 employees to work on global opportunities for next-generation technologies.

Infosys Announces New Proximity Operations in Bulgaria:

Infosys announced a new proximity center in Sofia, Bulgaria as part of its continued growth in Europe. The center will support customers accelerate their AI and Cloud-led digital journeys and will further strengthen Infosys’ existing client relationships in Europe.… pic.twitter.com/7aODOJHlgm — Infosys (@Infosys) November 3, 2023

Infosys Expansion in the European Market:

According to reports, Europe is the second-largest market for Infosys, which grew 2.4% year-on-year and contributed 26.5% to the total revenues in September. For Infosys, North America is the largest market that, with constant currency, contributed 61.1% in the second quarter. Infosys said that the centre will support the customers in accelerating the "AI and Cloud" technologies and even help the company to strengthen its relations with existing European clients in manufacturing, retail and financial services sectors. The company further added that the centre will be used to scale up the teams across digital and analytical capabilities along with SAP and Cloud.

Infosys Next-Generation Services in Europe:

The reports say that the new employees of Infosys will work on the global opportunities related to next-generation digital technologies like Infosys Topaz AI & Automation, Internet of Things (IoT), data and insights, and software engineering. Infosys said that it is dedicated to continuing to grow its presence in the European market and bringing its capabilities, skills, and expertise closer to its clients in Europe. Dinesh Rao, Executive Vice President and co-head of Delivery says, "We are confident the new centre will serve as a hub of innovation to help shape digital Europe."

