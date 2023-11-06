Deoria, November 6: A 22-year-old man from Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh died after being bitten by a snake while filming a video and playing with it. The video shows the young man, Rohit Jaiswal from Ahirauli village, playing with a snake in an inebriated state.

Jaiswal is seen pretending to be Mahakal, a form of Lord Shiva, and challenges the snake to bite him. He wraps it around his neck and hand, and even allows it to bite his tongue. He is also seen smoking a cigarette and hitting the snake with his hand in the video. The snake, believed to be a krait, eventually bit Jaiswal, leading to his death. Uttar Pradesh: Drunk Man Dies After Getting Bitten by Snake While Playing With It in Deoria, Video Surfaces.

Snake Bites Man in Uttar Pradesh

The video, which lasts for 4 minutes and 38 seconds, was reportedly filmed by Jaiswal himself and went viral on social media. Following his death, the police sent his body for a post-mortem examination on Sunday. Snake Attack in Uttar Pradesh: 25 People Die After Being Bitten by Reptiles in UP Due to Waterlogging in Several Areas.

"On receiving information that the death was due to snake bite, the body has been sent for post-mortem," said Santosh Kumar Singh, in-charge at Khukhundu police station. Jaiswal, the youngest of six siblings, was unmarried. His parents live in Siliguri, while his other brothers work outside the village.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2023 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).