New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh government on a plea seeking a CBI/SIT investigation into the murder of a 20-year-old Dalit woman along with her two family members in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar.

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar sought a response from the Madhya Pradesh government and CBI on the plea also seeking immediate and effective police protection for the members of the family of the deceased.

Also Read | Suicide Pact Tragedy: Pregnant Teenage Girl Jumps off 3rd Floor of Building in Surat, Lover Who Backs Out at Last Second Booked for Rape.

The petition sought direction to constitute a team of officers from outside the State of Madhya Pradesh to take over the investigation and prosecution of the persons engaged in the alleged murder of three members -- Anjana Ahirwar, her younger brother and uncle -- of a family and the criminal intimidation of the entire family.

The plea filed by Anjana's mother said three members of her family were killed to sabotage the investigation, which involved members of the village-dominant community headed by the former Home Minister of the State.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Bollywood Actor, Family Should Narrate Horrific Knife Attack, Says Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam (Watch Video).

"Former Home Minister, being a politically powerful figure, is currently the MLA for the same district, Sagar. He is influencing and threatening the witnesses. Due to the power and influence of the accused, three family members, who were important witnesses in the criminal conspiracy against the Dalit family, have already been murdered in the span of one year," claimed the petition.

No action has been taken by the police authorities against the former Home Minister and current MLA from Sagar, despite numerous complaints and statements made by the deceased's family members against him, it added.

The petition filed through advocate Meenesh Dubey and argued by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves sought direction for the transfer of the case and investigations into the alleged murder of Anjana to Delhi.

"This request is made in light of the complete failure of the police authorities in Madhya Pradesh to conduct an unbiased and fair investigation, coupled with the ongoing political pressure and threats faced by the family members of the deceased since 2019, as well as to protect the witnesses," submitted the petition.

Since Anjana registered an FIR when she was 15 years old against the molestation and violence she endured, her entire family has been subjected to constant pressure and intimidation, her mother said.

Anjana's brother Nitin was allegedly beaten to death.

As per police, she died on May 26, 2024, after "falling off" an ambulance carrying the body of her uncle. Rajendra, her uncle and a key witness in Nitin's alleged murder case was reportedly beaten to death by the same group of persons the previous day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)