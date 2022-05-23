New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by Al Islam Tour Corporations seeking consideration as private tour operators for the Hajj in the year 2022.

A bench of Justices Abdul Nazeer and Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha refused to entertain a plea of the Al Islam Tour Corporations. Thereafter the petitioner sought to withdraw his plea and sought liberty to move the concerned High Court.

Also Read | Akal Takht-Oday is Gurta Gaddi Day of Miri Piri Owner Shri Guru Hargobind Sahib. Sikhs … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The top court granted the petitioner liberty to pursue any other remedy as available in law.

The Supreme Court said that similar petitions it had dismissed and remarked that the petitioners should have come one month before.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: To Pay Son's School Fees, Man Murders, Robs Businessman in Kutch.

The apex court said that the petitioners may have merit, but can't be entertained at this stage as everything has to be reworked at this stage.

The petitioner Al Islam Tour Corporations, in his plea filed through advocate Shahid Anwar, sought direction from the court in the nature of mandamus commanding and directing the respondent for the consideration of the petitioner as a private tour operator for the Haj in the year 2022.

The petitioner has also sought direction to include the name of the petitioner in list of the Haj Group Organizers for Haj-2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)