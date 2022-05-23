Rajkot, May 23: Unable to pay his son's hefty school fees, a 52-year-old man allegedly murdered and robbed a 60-year-old Mumbai based businessman.

While the crime took place on the night of April 25, the gory details came to light only on Sunday when the police arrested accused Vala Gadhvi.

Police Investigation revealed that Vala, who was already debt-ridden, needed to cough up another Rs 35,000 as hotel and education fees of his elder son who is studying in Class XII in Mundra, reported TOI.

The victim Mansukh Satara had come to his native in Vadala to search for a plot of land for investment. Gadhvi noticed Satara wearing a gold chain, bracelet and a pendant. He offered to show him a piece of land and took Satara to the outskirts of the village on April 25. Mumbai Shocker: 22-Year-Old Kills Childhood Friend Over Rs 3,000, Dumps Her Body Near Madh Beach

There, Gadhvi tried to rob Satara's ornaments but when he resisted, the accused stabbed him around 12 times, leading to his death on the spot.

Based on a complaint filed by Satara's relative Mukesh Chheda, Mundra police started probing the case, practically without any clues. Gujarat Shocker: Woman Kills Puppy by Throwing It From Third Floor of a Residential Building in Bhavnagar, Booked

Meanwhile, they got to know that Gadhvi had taken a loan of Rs 1.1 lakh by mortgaging a gold bracelet and rounded him for questioning. Gadhvi confessed to his crime, said JN Panchal, deputy superintendent of police, Kutch.

Police also recovered the victim's mobile phone which Gadhvi had stolen as well as the gold chain and the pendant.

Police further added that "Gadhvi, a labourer, was debt-ridden. He has two sons, the younger of whom studies in Class 9. He had to pay Rs 35,000 as hostel and education fees of the elder one and thus committed the crime”.

