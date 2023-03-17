New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Following the apex court's decision to take up with the government the issue of allotment of land for new lawyers' chambers, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Friday said it is a "significant victory" and a step forward in ensuring better facilities for advocates.

In a statement, the association said it believes that the Supreme Court's decision would pave the way for a constructive dialogue and collaboration between the judiciary and the legal community.

Also Read | Ratan Tata Appointed to 'Order of Australia' for Bolstering Bilateral Ties.

Earlier today, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud dealt with SCBA's plea to convert a land measuring 1.33 acres allotted to the top court for the construction of lawyers' chambers and said the government engages with the top court on the administrative side and the issue can be put to it.

"We must trust the court to take it up on the administrative side with the government. A signal must not go to the government that we can bulldoze their authority by passing judicial orders," the bench, also comprising justices SK Kaul and PS Narasimha, said.

Also Read | ‘My Husband Dumped Me Because of My Beard’: Punjab Woman Mandeep Kaur Opens Up About Embracing Facial Hair and Why She Refused To Shave It Off.

Following the court's decision, the SCBA said, "After waiting for 70 years, this is a significant victory for the bar and a step forward in ensuring better facilities for lawyers who have been tirelessly serving the legal system of the country."

In the statement, it said that while it is awaiting the "final decision" of the court on the issue, it appreciates the efforts of the Supreme Court in expeditiously hearing their demands and recognising the need for better facilities for its members and litigants.

"The SCBA looks forward to working closely with the Supreme Court and the government to ensure that the demands of the legal community are met in a timely and effective manner," the statement said.

The SCBA assured the top court during the hearing that the bar would always do everything in its command to maintain the majesty of the institution.PTI ADS ADS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)