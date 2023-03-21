New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the Centre's decision to demolish the Odisha Administrative Tribunal as it held it constitutionally valid.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud rejected the plea by Orissa Administrative Tribunal Bar Association.

Also Read | Delhi Budget Resubmitted to Home Ministry for Approval, Says Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot.

Orissa Administrative Tribunal Bar Association has challenged the Orissa High Court's decision which upheld the abolition of OAT. The Central Government 2019 issued a notification to abolish the Odisha Administrative Tribunal.

The court said that the abolition of the Orissa Administrative Tribunal (OAT) was constitutionally valid as it noted that Article 323A does not preclude the Union of India from abolishing state administrative tribunals. Article 323A deals with Administrative tribunals.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Government Teacher Ends Life by Consuming Poison Over Dowry Harassment in Kasganj, Video of Her Narrating Suicide Reasons Viral.

The bench also held that the Central government was correct to invoke Section 21 of the General Clauses Act to cancel the decision to set up the tribunal and the Centre's notification to abolish the tribunal is not violative of Article 14 of the Constitution.

The court also noted that hearing people or any representatives are needed when such decisions are taken. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)