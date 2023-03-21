Lucknow, March 21: In yet another incident of dowry deaths, a government school teacher ended her life by consuming poison over harassment by her husband and in-laws in Kasganj. The woman also recorded a video of her narrating the ordeal she faced before killing herself. The shocking incident took place on Friday. The video has gone viral on social media.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the deceased woman was identified as Ranjana Singh from Mainpuri. In the now-viral 63-second video, she can be purportedly seen narrating the reasons behind the drastic step. "I bother you a lot. Will not do it from now on. I will never. Just take care of my five-year-old daughter," she can be heard saying in the video. Dowry Death in Uttar Pradesh: Army Jawan Arrested for Wife’s Murder Over Dowry in Lucknow.

The report citing the deceased's family stated that the woman was married to Mahendra Singh, a resident of the Normal Colony under Gunjdundwara police station limits. The family members alleged that her husband and the in-laws demanded RS. 5 lakh dowry and used to harass her on regular basis over this. “Fed up with the daily beatings and harassment, she took the extreme step on Friday," her family members said. West Bengal Shocker: To Save Sister of Dowry Abuse by Husband, Man Dies by Suicide in Nadia.

A case has been registered against the in-laws of the deceased woman on a complaint by her family. Five people have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Dowry Prohibition Act.

