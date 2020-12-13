Jalna (Maha), Dec 13 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday arrested a headmaster from Jalna district in Maharashtra for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1,080 from a teacher of the government-aided private school for extending an official favour, a police official said.

The accused, Baban Zote (56), had allegedly demanded the bribe to forward the complainant teacher's application for the withdrawal of money from his General Provident Fund (GPF) for construction of a house, he said.

A case has been registered by Jalna rural police. PTI

