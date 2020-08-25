New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The second national sero-survey should be completed in the first week of September, Prof (Dr.) Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference he said, "ICMR sero survey is publication in-progress. It should appear by this week in the Indian Journal of Medical Research. It has been peer reviewed. The second national sero-survey should be completed in the first week of September."

Speaking on the report of re-infection Bhargava said, "We have read a report on re-infection of one case in Hong Kong. It can depend on several factors. It could be related to the patient's immune status, whether the virus has mutated. We need to closely follow it up, but at the same time we don't need to be alarmed."

He said that irresponsible, less cautious people who are not wearing masks are driving the pandemic in India. (ANI)

