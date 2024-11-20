Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 20 (ANI): Polling for the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections across 38 constituencies in 12 districts concluded on Wednesday, recording an approximate voter turnout of 67.59 per cent till 5.00 pm.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Jamtara recorded the highest turnout at 76.16 per cent, followed by Pakur with 75.88 per cent, and Deoghar with 72.46 per cent.

Bokaro recorded the lowest turnout of 60.97 per cent, with Dhanbad at 63.39 per cent, Dumka at 71.74 per cent, Giridih at 65.89 per cent, Godda at 67.24 per cent, Hazaribagh at 64.41 per cent, Ramgarh at 71.98 per cent, and Sahebganj at 65.63 per cent.

The state capital, Ranchi, recorded a turnout of 72.01 per cent by 5.00 pm.

Polling is also underway for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, with a voter turnout of approximately 58.22 per cent being recorded at 5.00 pm.

Bye-elections are underway in several constituencies as well, with Kedarnath in Uttarakhand recording a turnout of 56.78 per cent and Palakkad in Kerala recording a 62.25 per cent turnout by 5 pm.

Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase Maharashtra Assembly elections (for 288 seats) and the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections (covering the remaining 38 seats).

A total of 528 candidates are contesting in the second phase of the Jharkhand elections, including 55 women, one third-gender candidate, and 472 male candidates.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren, and his sister-in-law Sita Soren from the JMM. Key BJP leaders in the second phase include former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto (JMM), AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto, and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri.

The election is largely a fight between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Leaders of the JMM-led alliance and BJP expressed confidence in their victory in the polls.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife and JMM candidate from the Gandey Assembly seat, Kalpana Soren, on Wednesday, stated that the people of the state will vote for Hemant Soren and our Mahagathbandhan.

Speaking to ANI, Kalpana Soren said, "I am confident about my victory as I have worked very hard for the people of Gandey...In the next 5 years, I would like to continue the work...People in the state are going to vote for Hemant Soren and our Mahagathbandhan (alliance)."

Earlier today, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), under the leadership of the BJP, is certain to win in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "The victory of NDA under the leadership of BJP is certain... In both Maharashtra and Jharkhand, people have expressed their trust in the leadership of PM Modi... Mahayuti will get the absolute majority which can go up to 175 and NDA will also get a huge lead in Jharkhand. I appeal to the voters to make NDA candidates win for progress in both the states."

The first phase of the Jharkhand polls was held in 43 of 81 assembly seats on November 13. The results for all 81 constituencies will be declared on November 23, alongside those for Maharashtra Assembly elections and bypolls across several states. (ANI)

