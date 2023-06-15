Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], June 15 (ANI): Strict security arrangements have been made in Uttarakhand's Purola town in view of the announcement of the mahapanchayat that was scheduled to be held today.

The Uttarkashi district administration on Wednesday refused permission for a Mahapanchayat proposed to be held on June 15 in Uttarakhand's Purola town, which has been witnessing communal tensions over an alleged attempt to abduct a minor girl last month.

The district administration has also imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which prohibits the gathering of four or more people in a specified area, District Magistrate of Uttarkashi Abhishek Rohilla said.

Apart from Purola, the market was also closed in Naugaon, Barkot. Security forces deployed everywhere.

Uttarkashi, Inspector Santosh Kumar said that the police are keeping an eye on the area and are getting support from the local people.

"The traders' association have closed the Purola market. Section 144 CrPC imposed by the administration is being followed. The police are keeping an eye on the area and are getting support from the local people. There are no reports of a violation of Section 144 CrPC," said Inspector Santosh Kumar.

"Since the attempt to abduct a minor girl in Purola of Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, there has been tension against a particular community. Local head organizations have announced today to hold a mahapanchayat in Purola, in view of which Uttarkashi district administration has imposed Section 144 in Purola. Uttarkashi," said SP Uttarkashi, Arpan Yadhuvanshi.

The Mahapanchayat was called by the Purola Pradhan Sangathan and has received support from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Bajrang Dal among others. The situation in Purola has been tense after two men were caught in an alleged attempt to elope with a minor girl from Purola last month.

Earlier on Wedneday, Uttarakhand Police staged a flag march in Purola.

"We are taking out a flag march to restore peace. We were asked permission to organize mahapanchayat yesterday but we have not given permission to anyone. Section 144 will remain in force in the city till June 19," said Tirath Pal Singh, ADM, Uttarkashi.

District Magistrate of Uttarkashi Abhishek Rohilla said, "The permission for the proposed mahapanchayat to be held on June 15 has been denied."

"Speaking exclusively to ANI, Uttarakhand, Director General of Police (DGP), Ashok Kumar said that no one will be given permission to break the law, over the proposed mahapanchayat.

District Magistrate Abhishek Rohilla and Superintendant of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi had arrived in Purola on Monday, following tensions in the area. After meeting with local public representatives, the officials appealed to maintain harmony and peace.

During the meeting locals from a particular community told officials that certain posters with threats to them were put up in the Purola town and since then they have been living in an atmosphere of fear.

District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela appealed to both communities to maintain peace and not to be misled by anyone. He also appealed to open community special shops with the consent of the representatives of the Board of Trade.

On June 9, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a high-level meeting in the secretariat and said that the "cases of love jihad that are coming up will be strictly investigated".State DGP Ashok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) V Murugesan and officers of the Intelligence Department were present in the meeting.

Murugesan said on Monday that strict action will be taken against those taking the law into their hands.

"Recently there have been incidents of elopement in Uttarkashi, Vikas Nagar and other areas. Local people are agitating. FIRs were registered. Police are doing their duty to establish peace. Whoever breaks the law, strict legal actions will be taken against them. An investigation is underway," he said. (ANI)

