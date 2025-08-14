New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Security has been beefed up across the nation with increased checking, patrolling and area domination ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebrations. Surveillance has been intensified across the country with increased patrolling. Checkpoints have been set up to screen individuals and vehicles.

The security in the national capital has been fortified with the police implementing an unprecedented security plan. Five advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems have been deployed - Facial Recognition, Anti-Intrusion Cameras, People Count Cameras, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), and Abandoned Object Detection.

The Abandoned Object Detection system will trigger an instant alarm to the control room upon finding any unattended item in or around the Red Fort. The Anti-Intrusion Cameras will cover every wall and railing of the fort and will alert authorities to any suspicious movement or breach attempt.

The Automatic Number Plate Recognition system will scan vehicle number plates and flag suspicious vehicles. In the Facial Recognition system, a database of 300,000 suspects has been integrated into the system. The People Count System monitors real-time crowd numbers.

For security, anti-drone systems are operational, over 800 CCTV cameras have been installed, and FRS-enabled camera vans have been installed at entry gates.

Additionally, there is a complete ban on flying objects, and snipers have been stationed on rooftops.

Around 25,000 people are expected to attend this year's celebrations. Two special control rooms--one inside and one outside the Red Fort--will monitor 426 cameras in real time. A permanent control room also operates year-round with 366 cameras covering the premises.

From the afternoon of August 14, the entire Red Fort area has been sealed. Delhi Police have access to a database of 300,000 criminals, and if any such individuals are spotted near the Red Fort through surveillance systems, they will be immediately apprehended.

On August 15, a multi-layer security ring will be in place, involving Delhi Police, paramilitary forces, the National Security Guard (NSG), the Special Protection Group (SPG), Military Intelligence, and other agencies.

Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police Madhur Verma told ANI that over 20,000 security personnel have been deployed for security in the national capital.

"From a security point of view, Delhi Police have made all arrangements for the 15th August celebrations. Clubbing Delhi Police and other paramilitary services together, more than 20,000 personnel are deployed. CCTV cameras have been installed at the Red Fort and along all VVIP routes towards the venue," he said.

The official stated that multi-layered security arrangements have been made at the Red Fort .

"This time, we have used video analytics in CCTV cameras--facial recognition system, abandoned object detection, person count and more. Even at the parking facility, under-vehicle scanning systems are being used. We have made multi-layered security arrangements at the Red Fort. We took access control of the Red Fort around 20 days ahead, and regular anti-sabotage checks and other measures are being undertaken," the police official said.

The Joint CP further said, "Kite flying is banned till the Independence Day programme continues at the Red Fort. We are making people aware around the Red Fort and in Old Delhi about this. Apart from this, flying drones is also banned. For this, we have installed anti-drone systems in coordination with various agencies. Jawans will also be deployed on rooftops to ensure no one flies kites or drones."

Police have appealed to the public to cooperate with security agencies, remain vigilant, act as the "eyes and ears of the police, and immediately report any suspicious activity in their vicinity.

Special Commissioner of Police of Delhi Traffic Police, Ajay Chaudhary informed that there is a ban on the entry of commercial vehicles in all border areas of Delhi, enforced from 10 pm and will remain till the event at Red Fort is over on tomorrow.

He said, "From 10 PM tonight, there will be a ban on the entry of commercial vehicles in all border areas of Delhi, and this ban will remain in place until the event at the Red Fort tomorrow is completely over. Diversions will also be implemented on the routes leading to the Red Fort. An event is also held at India Gate, and diversions will be put in place there as well. The traffic police have deployed approximately 3,000 personnel for this arrangement..."

Last week, on Saturday, a high-level meeting was held at the Delhi Police Headquarters to discuss final stage preparations for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. Two meetings at different levels were held at the Delhi Police headquarters.

In Jammu and Kashmir, all security measurements have been put in place across the union territory in view of the Independence Day.

The Indian Army has deployed a three-tiered robotic counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar village of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, while security forces have been deployed in Doda to ensure that no one with ill intent disturb the peaceful atmosphere.

Special checkpoints have been established at key entry and exit routes, where vehicles are being thoroughly checked, and the identity of passengers is being verified. Army patrols have also been intensified in sensitive areas.

In Bandipora, BSF has deployed women personnel along the LoC in Gurez as security is tightened for Independence Day.

In Kupwara, an Indian Army officer said that the troops are tasked with ensuring zero infiltration along the LoC.

"Our task as the troops deployed on the ground is to establish, maintain and ensure zero infiltration and establish a zero infiltration grid in this area... We do that in three layers," the Army officer said.

Describing the three-tier grid, he said that the first layer of defence is the surveillance equipment, including radars, thermal imaging sites, weapon and helmet-mounted sites, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

He said, "We use the plethora of surveillance equipment which has been given to us by the government of India, including radars, various thermal imaging sites, weapon and helmet-mounted sites, and UAVs."

The Army official added that the second layer is the obstacle system, which includes mines.

"Number two is the obstacle system, which we have incorporated into our defences. We have placed various types of mines and optical systems throughout the entire area of responsibility," he told ANI.

The third layer is the army personnel on the ground involved in routine ambushes and patrolling.

He said, "Number three is us, the men on the ground... We ensure that we send out routine ambushes and patrols to dominate the entire area either physically, by observation, or by fire."

Meanwhile, security has been significantly heightened in other major parts of the country too, ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Authorities in Assam have launched joint operations, especially in cross-border areas, as a part of security measures, as the nation gears up to celebrate 79th Independence Day and deployed forces at some "vulnerable points" and vital installations.

Police authorities in West Tripura reassured citizens of the robust security arrangements in place to ensure a peaceful and safe celebration.

The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya has launched "Operation Alert" along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya from August 10 - 16 to ensure foolproof security in the run-up to Independence Day.

Proper security arrangements have been made in Chandigarh in view of the Independence Day celebrations as more than 2000 police personnel have been deployed in the city.

Speaking to reporters, Chandigarh DGP Sagar Preet Hooda stated that additional security has been deployed in the city in view of the Independence Day celebrations.

He said, "We just flagged off a Tiranga yatra under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign...Proper security arrangements have been made in view of the Independence Day celebrations...Additional police have been deployed this time..."

SSP Chandigarh Kanwardeep Kaur asserted, "...Picketing has been done on all the areas bordering Punjab and Haryana...All the suspicious vehicles are being checked...More than 2000 police personnel have been deployed in Chandigarh..." (ANI)

