Kolkata, Dec 24 (PTI) Security has been tightened in and around Kolkata to foil any attempt to disturb the law and order situation during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, a senior officer said on Saturday.

At least 3,000 personnel of Kolkata Police have been deployed in the city's busiest places such as Park Street, Esplanade, Shakespeare Sarani, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, and Russell Street to keep a check on the proceedings there for the next few days, he said.

The city cops have divided Park Street and its surrounding areas into 10 sectors, the officer said.

The security of each of these sectors will be led by one deputy commissioner-level officer, who will be assisted by one or two officers in the rank of assistant police commissioners, several inspectors and constables, he said.

A control room has been set up to keep a tap on the crowd in Park Street, a prominent place for Kolkata Christmas festival, he said.

"A huge crowd is expected from other parts of the city and the state on the occasion of Christmas and New Year. We have tightened security arrangements to foil any attempt to disturb law and order here. There will be 3,000 police personnel deployed in the important junctures of the city," the officer told PTI.

Five watch towers have been set up around the Esplanade and Park Street areas for better surveillance, he said, adding that monitoring will also be done through binoculars from the rooftops of several buildings.

Nine police-assistance booths have also been set up in the Park Street area and other important junctures to help those who will visit the city from outside, the officer said.

"Drones would also be used to keep a tab on the crowd movements," he added.

Besides, a huge number of police personnel in plain clothes, an anti-rowdy section, and quick response teams will also be deployed.

Police will also keep a strict watch on two-wheeler riders especially those without helmets, the officer said.

"There will be naka checking on roads and important crossing points to nab drunk drivers. PCR vans, heavy radio flying squads and bikes will keep patrolling the entire south, and central parts of the city as well as the bypass areas of the metropolis," he added.

