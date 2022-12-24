Srinagar, December 24: All the government offices and institutions in the Valley have been directed to hoist the national flag on Republic Day by the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole, who held a review meeting on Saturday to oversee the arrangements being made for next month's Republic Day celebrations. Kashmir's Divisional Commissioner Asks All Govt Institutes, Offices to Hoist Tricolour on R-Day.

Pole said the main venue of the Republic Day function will be the S.K. Cricket Stadium in Srinagar, as he asked all the departments to make the necessary arrangements.

The Divisional Commissioner passed several directions to the concerned officials for the smooth conduct of the event. He also directed the officials of the line departments to play a comprehensive and active role with a close synergy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2022 11:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).