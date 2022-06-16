Srinagar, Jun 16 (PTI) Security forces on Thursday averted a major tragedy with timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Two associates of terrorists have been arrested in connection with the recovery of the IED, a senior police official said.

Also Read | Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone for Projects Worth Rs 21,000 Crore in Vadodara on June 18.

“Police and other security forces averted a major tragedy by recovering an IED, weighing around 15 kilograms, planted by terrorists in village Armullah in Litter area of Pulwama," he said.

The official said a case has been registered in this regard.

Also Read | Bitcoin Price Forecast: Will World's Number One Cryptocurrency Drop to $12,000?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)