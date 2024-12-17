New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Security forces in Manipur are understood to have recovered a Starlink-like internet device, along with sniper rifles, pistols, grenades and other weapons from the Imphal East district, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The recovery of the Starlink-like device has prompted relevant agencies to investigate how the equipment found its way to the strife-torn state, they said.

Starlink does not have a license to operate in India. There is no official confirmation on whether it is a genuine Starlink device, they said.

It is learnt that the recovery was made during a search operation in Imphal East on December 13.

In a post on 'X', the Dimapur-headquartered Spear Corps put out the photos of the items recovered in the search operation that included the internet device with the Starlink logo. It featured inscriptions of the RPF/PLA.

The search operation was carried out jointly by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in coordination with the Manipur Police in Churachandpur, Chandel, Imphal East and Kagpokpi, it said.

The Spear Corps further said 29 weapons comprising snipers, automatic weapons, rifles, pistols, country-made mortars, single barrel rifles, grenades, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered in the operation.

In a separate post on 'X', the Manipur Police said one MA4 assault rifle, one 12-bore gun, one 9 mm pistol, one .32 pistol, five hand grenades, five arming rings, two detonators, 30 5.56 mm ammunition, one internet satellite antenna and one internet satellite router were among those recovered from Keirao Khunou in Imphal East district.

