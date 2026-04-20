Imphal (Manipur) [India], April 20 (ANI): Security forces on Sunday night used tear gas, smoke bombs and stun grenades to disperse the crowd, to disperse the protestors of the mass Meira (torch) rally in Kakching, Manipur.

The protestors were demanding justice for a 5-year-old boy and his 5-month-old sister killed in a militant attack in Tronglaobi Awang Leikai

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As the protestors attempted to proceed towards the Kakching DC office after returning to the market, a large police contingent blocked them at Kakching Keithel bridge, leading to a confrontation.

As tensions escalated, police resorted to the use of tear gas shells, smoke bombs and stun grenades to disperse the crowd. The protesters retaliated by pelting stones and using slingshots.

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RAF personnel were also deployed to control the situation. Several people were injured in the clashes, including a 35-year old woman, Irengbam Ranjita of Kakching Irum Mapal, hit by a tear gas shell. She was evacuated to Kakching District Hospital by the Indian Red Cross Society team for treatment, while the identities of others were yet to be confirmed.

Earlier, the Manipur Police issued a stern warning on Sunday following a spike in violence during recent public demonstrations, alleging that "anti-social elements" are hijacking rallies to launch targeted attacks on security personnel.

Superintendent of Police Ksh Shivakanta Singh detailed a disturbing shift in recent protests. He noted that while many participate in "Meira rallies" for justice, certain groups are utilising the crowds as cover for illegal activities.

"Over the past few days, several Meira (Women Torch Bearers) rallies have been taking place in different parts of the city. However, in multiple instances, anti-social elements posing as protesters have engaged in violent activities. These include the use of petrol bombs, catapults fitted with iron projectiles, and stone pelting targeting security forces. Many participants in these rallies were found to be under the influence of liquor or other intoxicants," he said.

The Meira Paibi Lup has demanded the arrest of the perpetrators by April 25. The ongoing five-day shutdown has paralysed the state, leaving markets closed and commercial vehicles off the roads across major districts. (ANI)

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