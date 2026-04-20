Gold prices (gold rates) in India remained largely stable on Monday, April 20, as the surge in demand from the Akshaya Tritiya festival began to subside. Retail prices for 24-karat gold continue to hover near the INR 1.55 lakh per 10 grams mark in major metropolitan areas. Despite a slight softening in international spot prices due to shifting geopolitical sentiments, domestic rates have remained resilient, supported by the final hours of the auspicious wedding and festive buying window.

Scroll down to check the gold rate today, April 1, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad. Gold Rate Today, April 19, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

City-Wise Breakdown of 22K and 24K Gold Rates

Gold prices vary across Indian cities due to local taxes, octroi, and varying jeweller margins. As of Monday morning, the rates for 10 grams of gold are as follows:

Gold Rate Today, April 20, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,42,940 INR 1,55,920 Mumbai INR 1,42,790 INR 1,55,770 Chennai INR 1,43,590 INR 1,56,650 Ahmedabad INR 1,42,840 INR 1,55,820 Kolkata INR 1,42,790 INR 1,55,770 Bengaluru INR 1,42,790 INR 1,55,770 Hyderabad INR 1,42,790 INR 1,55,770 Jaipur INR 1,42,940 INR 1,55,920 Pune INR 1,42,790 INR 1,55,770 Noida INR 1,42,940 INR 1,55,920 Gurugram INR 1,42,940 INR 1,55,920 Ghaziabad INR 1,42,940 INR 1,55,920 Lucknow INR 1,42,940 INR 1,55,920 Bhopal INR 1,42,840 INR 1,55,820 Jodhpur INR 1,42,990* INR 1,55,970* Srinagar INR 1,43,080* INR 1,56,060*

Chennai continues to lead with the highest rates in the country, a trend driven by high local demand for physical jewellery and state-level logistics costs.

Post-Akshaya Tritiya Market Sentiment

The market has entered a period of consolidation following April 19, one of the year's biggest days for gold purchases. Market analysts note that while physical jewellery sales were slightly softer this year due to record-high prices, investment-oriented formats like gold coins, bars, and digital gold ETFs saw a significant uptick.

Global Cues and Future Outlook

On the international front, spot gold eased slightly to approximately USD 4,764 per ounce. This marginal decline is attributed to renewed hopes for stability in the Middle East, which has tempered the "safe-haven" appeal that drove gold to record highs earlier this month. Domestic investors are advised to keep an eye on the Indian Rupee's performance against the US Dollar, as a weaker currency can make imported gold more expensive, potentially offsetting any further cooling in global rates. Silver Rate Today, April 19, 2026: Check Latest Prices Of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Major Cities.

Important Note for Buyers

The rates mentioned above are indicative of the bullion market and do not include the 3 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST), making charges, or the 1 per cent TCS where applicable. Customers are encouraged to check with local jewellers for the final "on-road" price before making a purchase.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 08:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).