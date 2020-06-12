Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Security Forces Seize 64 IEDs in West Singhbhum District

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2020 10:00 PM IST
Chaibasa, Jun 12 (PTI) At least 64 improvised explosive device (IEDs) were seized by security forces in Jharkhands West Singhbhum district on Friday, police said.

In a joint operation by the district police and the CRPF personnel, 40 IEDs were found buried near a katcha (mud) road between Kuida and Hathiburu villages under Goelkera police station of the district, the police said.

Another 24 IEDs were recovered some distance from the katcha road, the police said.

The IEDs, which varied in weight with the heaviest weighing 20 kg, were disposed of, they said.

A press note issued by the police said that the Maoists fired from a hilltop at the security forces during the recovery of the IEDs, aimed to target the security forces.

There was no damage done, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

