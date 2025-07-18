Itanagar, Jul 18 (PTI) Security forces have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, a defence official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rifles unit under Spear Corps launched a search operation and seized six arms and ammunition along the Miao-Vijoynagar axis, Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

During the operation, specialised teams, niche technology equipment, and tracker dogs were deployed.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source and the intended use of the seized weapons, the official added.

