Kolkata, July 18: Kolkata FF Result (Kolkata Fatafat Result) of each round (bazi) of today, July 18 (Friday), will be declared soon on portals such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The Satta Matka-type lottery game is played from Monday to Sunday, eight times a day. Kolkata Fatafat players can also check Kolkata FF results and winning numbers of Friday's lucky draw in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) displayed below. Scroll below to know more about today's Kolkata FF lottery game.

A Satta Matka-style lottery, the Kolkata Fatafat demands players choose numbers and place bets. Kolkata FF is unique from other lottery games as it requires lottery players to remain present in Kolkata to take part in the speculative lottery. It must be noted that Kolkata Fatafat results are announced after each round, also called bazi, is completed. A total of eight "bazis" (rounds) are played under the Kolkata FF lottery game. These (bazis) are 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 17, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for July 18, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

The speculative lottery begins with the first round played at around 10 AM and ends after the last round is completed by 8:30 PM. Did you know Kolkata FF results of each bazi are declared at an interval of 90 minutes? Lottery players can visit kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in websites to check Kolkata FF live winning numbers of Friday's lucky draw. They can also check the result chart of the Satta Matka-type lottery game provided above. LatestLY will keep updating Kolkata Fatafat results and winning numbers of all bazis soon after they are published. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata FF lottery, also popularly called Fatafat, is one of a few lotteries, such as Sikkim State Lotteries and Nagaland State Lotteries, that are played daily. While lotteries grow in popularity among the masses, we urge readers to exercise caution, as Satta Matka-style lottery can lead to financial and legal consequences, as it involves rewards and risks.

