New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) A security guard of a cinema hall in central Delhi's Daryaganj area allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of the theatre's switch room on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Kumar (23), a resident of Balliya in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Police said a call was received that a person had committed suicide at Delite Cinema on Asaf Ali Road, Daryaganj.

On reaching the spot, a man was found hanging from the ceiling of the switch room of the cinema hall. He was identified as Sanjay Kumar, who was working as a security guard at the cinema hall, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said.

No external injuries were found on the body, which has been shifted to Lady Hardinge Medical College for post-mortem, he said.

The reason behind Kumar's extreme step is not yet known. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police said.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated, they said.

