Noida (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) The body of a private security guard was found inside a private company's office here on Thursday in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

The body was found hanging from a noose in the guard's room in the office located in Sector 83 under Phase 2 police station area, they added.

"The security guard worked for another firm and was engaged in the company, where his body was found, for night duty. He had reported to work last night. When some company officials reached the office in the morning, his room was found bolted from inside. The door was broken open and the body was found," a local police official told PTI.

The deceased hailed from Bihar and was living alone in a rented accommodation here. He was also suffering from a physical ailment, the official said.

It appears to be a case of suicide, the official said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and legal proceedings are underway, the police said.

