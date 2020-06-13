India News | Security Guard Held After Confessing to Killing Man in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): A 56-year-old security guard was arrested after he confessed to killing and burning the body of a man in the Greater Kailash 2 area of the national capital, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the security guard namely Imrat Singh had confessed to killing and burning the body of a man on Friday morning after consuming liquor.

A murder case was registered after a burnt dead body was found in the basement of a house in the Greater Kailash 2 area and the accused person was arrested in the matter.

The deceased man has been identified as Sarnam Singh, who was also working as a security guard in the same neighbourhood.

Police said that a call was received at CR Park police station at 1:25 pm on Friday regarding a murder.

"Soon after receiving the call, police personnel reached the spot and found the murder accused, identified as Imrat Singh from Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, in the house's car park," police said in a statement.

"He told that he had murdered a man on Friday at around 11 am after consuming liquor and burned his dead body," police said.

Further investigation in the matter is under progress. (ANI)

